Buses and trucks beware; precautions taken before the strong winds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – High winds can have a major impact on driving, especially high-profile vehicles. East Irondequoit’s school district director of transportation Kathleen Callon says they have been through this before and plan on changing routes.

“We may reroute a bus so we’re not going over the Bay Bridge or a high overpass,” said Callon. “So, we go over routes where it’s a little bit more protected.”

“That means there may be a long time to wait for the bus. Callon says to keep your kids ready at the door so the other ones that do not have the luxury to wait at home for the bus do not deal with the winds for too long.

Tractor-trailers can have major issues during windy conditions. Steve Falker helps people get their commercial driver licenses at Genesee Community College and Monroe Community College. He has felt 50 mph winds before.

“I was heading out to do a road test,” said Falker, “I was driving the truck and I actually saw my back wheels leave the ground for a couple of seconds and come back down…It’s like a big sail, you’ve got so much surface area pushing on it, if you’ve got enough wind, it’ll push it over.”

His advice is to avoid slamming on the brakes. Keep both hands on the wheel and make small adjustments.

“Let’s say you’re getting pushed left, you might just turn, just a little bit to the right to hold it in place,” said Falker.

His plan when winds start to get above 50 mph is usually to stay home.