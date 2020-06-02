Businesses to receive help after weekend riots

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -– The City of Albany has stepped in to help businesses destroyed during this weekend’s riots through a grant program.
Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced that emergency aid will be given to business through the Facade Improvement program. A maximum amount of $10,000 will be given out.
The mayor acknowledge there may not be enough money to help the dozens of businesses impacted by the riots. Sheehan asked the public to donate to the fund on behalf of businesses.
“The need will potentially exceed the total resource that we have available, but we know this is a very generous community,” Sheehan said.
To ensure a smooth process for the local businesses most at-risk and directly impacted, application fees and investment match requirements will be waived.
For more information about the grants, how to apply, or to donate on behalf of a business:
- Call Virginia Rawlins at (518) 434-2532 x25
- Visit the Capitalize Albany Corporation website
- Email Capitalize Albany Corporation
Sheehan put out the call for applicants for a first round of funding programs on Monday afternoon. These emergency grants would support small business owners dealing with damage to:
- Signs
- Lighting
- Windows
- Awnings
- Storefronts
- Entrances
- Doors
- Brickwork
- Painting
- Decorative details