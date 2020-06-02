Businesses to receive help after weekend riots

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -– The City of Albany has stepped in to help businesses destroyed during this weekend’s riots through a grant program.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced that emergency aid will be given to business through the Facade Improvement program. A maximum amount of $10,000 will be given out.

The mayor acknowledge there may not be enough money to help the dozens of businesses impacted by the riots. Sheehan asked the public to donate to the fund on behalf of businesses.

“The need will potentially exceed the total resource that we have available, but we know this is a very generous community,” Sheehan said.

“We have moved quickly to mobilize resources in support of businesses that sustained damage during the senseless violence that took place in our city over the weekend. We must come together at this difficult time to assist the business owners who are the backbone of our community and were already struggling as a result of the pandemic.” KATHY SHEEHAN

CITY OF ALBANY MAYOR

To ensure a smooth process for the local businesses most at-risk and directly impacted, application fees and investment match requirements will be waived.

For more information about the grants, how to apply, or to donate on behalf of a business:

Sheehan put out the call for applicants for a first round of funding programs on Monday afternoon. These emergency grants would support small business owners dealing with damage to: