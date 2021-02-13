Busy afternoon for Brooktondale Fire Department

BROOKTONDALE, NY (WETM) – This afternoon shortly after 1:30 p.m. Brooktondale Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 2300 block of Slaterville Rd in the Town of Caroline.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a heavy smoke condition and a fire in the basement which was quickly spread throughout the residence. Several other fire departments responded with mutual aid to assist Brooktondale. There were no injuries. NYS OFPC is investigating the cause of this fire. The Brooktondale Fire Department appreciates all of the mutual aid departments that helped at this incident.

Brooktondale Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Slaterville Rd. on Saturday February 13, 2021.

While still at this fire on Slaterville Rd. Brooktondale Fire Department was dispatched to a personal injury automobile accident in the 400 block of Brooktondale Rd in the Town of Caroline. The driver of a single-vehicle accident was transported to Cayuga Medical Center for injuries by Bangs Ambulance.