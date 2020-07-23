Camillus Police asking for the public’s help in car larceny investigations

Regional
Posted: / Updated:

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Detectives of the Camillus Police Department sent out a request for the public’s help in a few recent car larceny cases on their social media channels on Thursday.

The department is investigating a rash of thefts from cars, as well as a stolen vehicle, from the Rolling Meadows Way area.

Anyone with information or video to share with police can contact Detectives by calling 315-487-6425.

Detectives from @camilluspolice are seeking any video/or information in regards to larcenies from vehicles as well as stolen vehicles that occurred in the area of Rolling Meadows Way. Please contact Detectives at 315-487-6425 if you have any information. @ring pic.twitter.com/RV5BziZxgO— Camillus Police (@camilluspolice) July 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now