Capital Region bridges rated in ‘poor’ condition by the DOT

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 28 brought attention to the U.S.’s infrastructure issues. Aging infrastructure or infrastructure in need of repairs highlights the urgency for funding to make or keep roads and bridges safe.

There are old roads and bridges throughout New York State and the Capital Region with some dating back to the 1800s. New York has given millions of dollars in recent years to local governments for the replacement or rehabilitation of bridges and culverts through its Bridge New York program.

The Capital Region received $13.6 million from the program for 14 projects throughout the region in 2021. Overall $216.2 million was awarded to 88 local governments for bridge projects last year through Bridge New York.

Highway bridges must be inspected every two years and the state has a meticulous inspection program, the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) said in a statement Friday evening. They also said New York is one of the “few states in the nation that requires bridge inspection teams to be headed by licensed professional engineers who have undergone specific training.”

Out of 2,217 bridges in 11 Capital Region counties, 229 are listed in “poor” condition, according to the DOT’s latest bridges report released last August. A poor rating doesn’t necessarily mean a bridge is unsafe and those that are considered unsafe are closed, according to the DOT.

Bridges rated in poor condition were built and/or replaced over little more than 200 years. The oldest Capital Region bridge on the list is in New Scotland (1886). The newest is a bridge in Coeymans (2004). Columbia County has the most bridges in poor condition (43), and Schenectady County has the fewest (11).

Capital Region bridges that received a poor rating based on the DOT’s report are listed by county below:

Albany County

No. City/Town/Village Location Year built/replaced Date last inspected 1 Albany Junction Routes 20 & 85 1960 Oct. 1, 2019 2 Albany Junction I87 over I90 1986 Apr. 10, 2020 3 Albany .2 Mile West Junction I90 & US 5 1967 Apr. 2, 2021 4 Berne .5 Mile Southwest Junction SH443 & State Highway 146 1931 Jun. 5, 2019 5 Bethlehem 1 Mile South Junction 9W 1976 De. 15, 2019 6 Coeymans .2 Mile North Junction Routes 143 & 144 2004 Jun. 17, 2020 7 Coeymans 2.5 Miles North of Ravena (I87) 1954 Dec. 12, 2020 8 Coeymans 2.7 Miles Junction Routes 9W & 396 1985 May 12, 2021 9 Coeymans .2 Mile North Hamlet of Alcove (County Road 111) 1993 Apr. 14, 2020 10 Colonie I87 & Route 7 Eastbound 1985 Aug. 17, 2020 11 Colonie .8 Mile Southwest Junction 32 & Route 155 1961 Aug. 7, 2020 12 New Scotland 1.4 Miles Southeast of Clarksville (Old Plank Road) 1898 Apr. 8, 2021 13 New Scotland 2 Miles Southwest of Feura Bush (Onesquethaw Creek Road) 1886 Mar. 26, 2021 14 Rensselaerville 1 Mile West Hamlet Preston Hollow (Fox Creek Road) 1935 Apr. 2, 2021 15 Rensselaerville 3 Miles West Preston Hollow (Potter Hollow Creek) 1897 Apr. 7, 2021 16 Schodack 1 Mile East Exit 21B of I90 1958 Nov. 19, 2020 17 Watervliet .6 Miles North Junction I87 & 378 1971 Sept. 22, 2020

Columbia County

No. City/Town/Village Location Year built/replaced Date last inspected 1 Ancram 2.7 Miles Southeast of West Copake

(County Road 3) 1931 Jul. 6, 2020 2 Austerlitz 1.8 Miles East Junction Route 203 1929 Nov. 13, 2019 3 Chatham 3.8 Miles South Junction Route 66 & I90 1927 Jul. 22, 2020 4 Chatham 1.4 Miles North Junction Route 66 & I90 1913 Aug. 15, 2019 5 Chatham .4 Miles West of East Chatham I90 1958 May 28, 2020 6 Chatham 1.7 Miles West of Malden Bridge

(County Road 32) 1958 May 18, 2021 7 Chatham Junction Taconic State Parkway & Route 295 1961 Sept. 18, 2020 8 Chatham 1 Mile East of Chatham (Loomis Road) 1935 Jul. 27, 2020 9 Chatham 2.2 Miles East of Chatham (Raup Road) 1930 Jun. 27, 2019 10 Chatham 1 Mile Northeast of Chatham (River Road) 1995 Sept. 24, 2020 11 Clemont 1.2 Miles Northwest of Elizaville

(Pleasant Vale Road) 1909 Jun. 1, 2021 12 Copake 7.1 Miles South Junction State Highway 22 & State Highway 23 1945 Jul. 10, 2019 13 Copake County Road 7 at Craryville 1939 Sept. 18, 2019 14 Copake .2 Miles West Intersection of Twin Bridges Farm

(Twin Bridges Road) 1939 Jun. 13, 2019 15 Copake Valley View Road at Copake Falls 1956 May 19, 2021 16 Gallatin 1.4 Miles Southwest of Ancram (County Road 7) 1953 Apr. 6, 2021 17 Gallatin Mill Hill Road at Gallatinville 1948 Oct. 20, 2020 18 Gallatin 1.6 Miles Southwest of Gallatinville

(Pine Plains- Silvernails Road) 1932 Apr. 20, 2020 19 Gallatin .5 Miles West of Gallatinville (Silvernails- Gallatinville Road) 1933 Sept. 22, 2020 20 Ghent 1.1 Miles South of Harlemville (Harlemville Road) 1931 Oct. 23, 2019 21 Ghent 1.3 Miles Northeast of Ghent (Slate Hill Road) 1929 Dec. 3, 2020 22 Hillsdale 1.4 Miles South of North Hillsdale (Collins Street) 1939 Jul. 21, 2020 23 Hillsdale 18 Miles Northeast of Hillsdale (Collins Street Ext.) 1965 Jul. 21, 2020 24 Hillsdale .5 Miles East of Harlemville (Harlemville Road) 1950 Jun. 27, 2019 25 Hillsdale 1.5 Miles East of Harlemville (Pheasant Lane) 1966 May 21, 2021 26 Hillsdale 1.3 Miles Southeast of Harlemville (Ten Broeck Road) 1968 Jun. 22, 2020 27 Hillsdale 1.1 Miles Northeast of Hillsdale (Tribrook Road) 1939 Oct. 7, 2020 28 Hillsdale 1.2 Miles North of Craryville (West End Road) 1945 Sept. 28, 2020 29 Kinderhook 2.7 Miles South Junction Routes 9H & 9 (County Route 21) 1938 Jun. 25, 2019 30 Kinderhook County Route 21 at Kinderhook 1930 Oct. 28, 2020 31 Livingston 2.7 Miles Northwest of Livingston (Bells Pond Road) 1936 Jun. 3, 2021 32 Livingston .8 Miles Southeast of Blue Stories (Buckwheat Road) 1981 May 27, 2021 33 Livingston 2.5 Miles Northwest of Livingston (Water Street) 1953 Sept. 10, 2020 34 New Lebanon Mill Road at New Lebanon Center 1950 Oct. 28, 2019 35 New Lebanon Old Post Road at Lebanon Springs 1952 Sept. 24, 2020 36 Stockport 4.8 Miles North Hudson 1926 Nov. 23, 2020 37 Stockport 1 Mile Northeast of Columbiaville (Rossman Hill Road) 1941 Nov. 6, 2020 38 Stuyvesant County Road 25A at Stuyvesant Falls 1899 Nov. 2, 2020 39 Taghkanic .5 Miles Southwest of West Taghkanic 1954 Apr. 28, 2020 40 Taghkanic 1.1 Miles Northwest of Taghkanic 1954 Oct. 30, 2019 41 Taghkanic 1.1 Miles West of Copake Lake (Berkshire Road) 1961 Aug. 3, 2020 42 Taghkanic County Road 10 at West Taghkanic 1954 May 18, 2021 43 Taghkanic .9 Miles South of West Taghkanic (Old Route 82) 1922 Aug. 3, 2020

Fulton County

No. City/Town/Village Location Year built/replaced Date last inspected 1 Bleecker 5 Miles North of Bleecker (Pinnacle Road) 1920 Aug. 31, 2020 2 Bleecker 6 Miles Northeast of Bleecker (Tannery Road) 1920 Jul. 10, 2020 3 Broadalbin 1.5 Miles Northeast of Broadalbin (Creek Road) 1930 Jul. 14, 2020 4 Broadalbin 17 Miles East Junction Routes 30 & 29

(Bridge Street) 1957 May 18, 2021 5 Caroga North Bush Road 1900 Jul. 15, 2020 6 Ephratah 1 Miles Northeast of Lassellsville

(County Road 119, North Road) 1933 Aug. 14, 2020 7 Ephratah 1 Mile Northeast of Lassellsville 1964 May 3, 2021 8 Gloversville Harrison Street at City of Gloversville 1912 Oct. 6, 2020 9 Johnstown in Johnstown 1935 Jun. 22, 2019 10 Johnstown North Chase Street in Johnstown 1926 Apr. 15, 2021 11 Johnstown .5 Miles Southeast Junction State Highway 10 & 10A 1933 Sept. 17, 2020 12 Johnstown Cape Horn Road at Northbush 1978 Aug. 4, 2020 13 Johnstown 4 Miles South of Route 10/29A (North Bush Road) 1994 Sept. 11, 2019 14 Johnstown 4 Miles Southeast of Caroga Lake (Pecks Lake Road) 1930 Jul. 29, 2020 15 Oppenheim 4 Miles Northwest of Oppenheim (King Road) 1970 May 26, 2021 16 Oppenheim 1.5 Miles Southwest of Emmonsburg

(Voorhees Road) 1934 Jul. 24, 2019 17 Perth 2.9 Miles Northeast of Hagaman

(Calderwood Road) 1979 May 3, 2021 18 Stratford 5.2 Miles Northeast of Oppenheim

(Irish Settlement Road) 1939 May 11, 2021 19 Stratford Piseco Road at Village of Stratford 1984 Apr. 20, 2021 20 Stratford Piseco Road at Oregon 1952 May 13, 2020

Greene County

No. City/Town/Village Location Year built/replaced Date last inspected 1 Cairo 4 Miles Southwest Hamlet Cairo

(Polly’s Rock Road) 1965 Apr. 13, 2021 2 Catskill .2 Miles West Junction State Highway 23 & State Highway 385 1992 Dec. 15, 2019 3 Catskill Junction State Highway 23A/ Kaaterskill Creek 1925 Apr. 6, 2021 4 Catskill 1 Mile North of Palenville (Boggart Road) 1936 Mar. 25, 2021 5 Catskill Exit 12 State Thruway 1955 Oct. 22, 2019 6 Catskill 1.5 Miles Northwest Village of Catskill

(Old Kings Highway) 1953 Apr. 27, 2021 7 Catskill Summit Avenue Village of Catskill 1984 Nov. 16, 2019 8 Durham 1.5 Miles South of Durham (County Road 22) 1961 Apr. 7, 2021 9 Durham 2 Miles North of State Highway 23 off Hervey

(Stiehl Road) 1940 Apr. 14, 2021 10 Durham 2 Miles Southeast of East Durham (Sunside Road) 1967 Apr. 7, 2021 11 Hunter Route 214 1.1 Miles Sofedgewood 1957 Apr. 23, 2021 12 Hunter 2 Miles West of Tannersville (Bloomer Road) 1968 Apr. 22, 2021 13 Hunter Clum Hill Road, Village of Tannersville 1974 Jun. 3, 2021 14 Hunter Bridge Street, Village of Hunter 1967 May 5, 2021 15 Lexington 1.5 Miles East Hamlet Spruceton (Spruceton Road) 1930 Apr 14, 2021 16 Lexington 3.5 Miles Southwest Hunter (Spruceton Road) 1897 Apr. 6, 2021 17 Windham .2 Miles West Junction Routes 23 & 296 1959 Nov. 17, 2020 18 Windham .1 Miles Southwest Hamlet Maplecrest

(County Road 40, Maplecrest Road) 1936 Sept. 4, 2020

Montgomery County

No. City/Town/Village Location Year built/replaced Date last inspected 1 Amsterdam 1 Mile West Junction Routes 5S & 160 1960 Sept. 24, 2020 2 Amsterdam .5 Miles North Junction State Highway 5S & State Highway 30 1973 Nov. 30, 2020 3 Amsterdam .3 Miles North Junction Route 5S & 30

(Grieme Avenue) 1960 Apr. 28, 2020 4 Amsterdam Guy Park Avenue Ext. 1967 Jul. 28, 2020 5 Amsterdam Main Street In City of Amsterdam 1900 Sept. 30, 2020 6 Amsterdam Prospect Street in City of Amsterdam 1912 Aug. 5, 2019 7 Amsterdam .9 Miles Northeast of Cranesville

(County Road 2, Cranes Hollow Road) 1900 May 12, 2021 8 Amsterdam Northeast Corridor City of Amsterdam

(Crescent Avenue) 1950 Aug. 31, 2020 9 Canajoharie 4 Miles West of Ames (Otsego Road) 1934 Sept. 2, 2020 10 Canajoharie 1 Mile East Junction Routes 10 & 5S 1931 Sept. 21, 2020 11 Canajoharie Incinerator Road at Canajoharie 1953 Nov. 20, 2020 12 Florida .5 Miles Southeast of Cranesville (Cemetery Drive) 1936 Jun. 15, 2020 13 Fonda .1 Miles West Junction Routes 5 & 334 1938 Oct. 27, 2020 14 Fort Johnson .2 Miles West Junction State Highway 5 & State Highway 67 1962 Nov. 7, 2019 15 Fort Plain 4.3 Miles West I90 1955 Jun. 24, 2020 16 Minden .3 Miles North Junction I90 & County Road 65

(Country Road 65, River Road) 1910 Sept. 24, 2019 17 Minden 3 Miles East of Fort Plain

(County Road 73, Brookmans Corners Road) 1934 Apr. 12,2021 18 Minden 2 Miles Northeast of Starkville (H Moyer Road) 1889 May 20, 2021 19 Palatine 3.2 Miles East Junction State Highway 5 & County Route 52 1937 Aug. 9, 2019 20 Palatine 2.2 Miles Northwest of Stone Arabia

(County Route 48, Wagners Hollow Road) 1937 Jun. 2, 2021 21 Root 1.6 Miles East Junction Routes 5S & 62 1931 Apr. 8, 2020 22 St. Johnsville 64 Miles Northwest Junction Routes 80 & 5 1976 Oct. 7, 2020

Rensselaer County

No. City/Town/Village Location Year built/replaced Date last inspected 1 Berlin 2.7 Miles Southwest of Petersburg

(Brimmer Farm Road) 1975 Apr. 2, 2021 2 Berlin .1 Miles Southeast of Berlin

(Dutch Church Road) 1912 May 18, 2021 3 Berlin 1.6 Miles South of Berlin (Lanphier lane) 1935 Apr. 13, 2021 4 Berlin .5 Miles South of Berlin (Sand Bank Road) 1950 Jun.1, 2021 5 Brunswick 1.7 Miles Southwest of Raymertown

(John Snyder Road) 1990 May 27, 2021 6 East Greenbush 1 Mile Northwest of East Greenbush

(Mill Creek) 1938 Jul. 30, 2020 7 East Nassau .2 Miles North of East Nassau 1928 Jul. 3, 2020 8 Hoosick 6 Miles Northeast of Hoosick Falls

(Cottrell Road) 1920 May 25, 2021 9 Nassau Junction Routes 203 & I90 1957 Aug. 25, 2020 10 Nassau 2.3 Miles Northwest of Stephentown Center

(Dunham Hollow Road) 1949 Jun. 23, 2020 11 Petersburg Junction of Routes 2 & 22 1931 May 29, 2020 12 Petersburg Hills Hollow Road in Petersburg 1927 Apr. 2, 2020 13 Pittstown 2.1 Miles West of Pittstown

(County Road 115) 1949 Jul. 14, 2020 14 Pittstown 1.5 Northeast Speigletown (County Road 126) 1989 Aug. 27, 2020 15 Pittstown .2 Miles from Interchange of Hunt Road

(Goosen-Regan Road) 1998 Sept. 10, 2020 16 Pittstown 1.5 Miles West of Pittstown (Holbritter Road) 1960 May 21, 2020 17 Pittstown 1.8 Miles Southeast of Boyntonville

(Kautz Hollow Road) 1950 May 27, 2021 18 Poestenkill 3 Miles Northeast of Poestenkill

(Blue Factory Road, County Road 79) 1939 Apr. 15, 2021 19 Poestenkill 2.1 Miles East of Poestenkill

(Columbia Hill Road) 1988 Sept. 24, 2020 20 Poestenkill 5.5 Miles East of Poestenkill (Plank Road) 1988 May 12, 2021 21 Rensselaer City of Rensselaer (Second Avenue) 1935 Mar. 31, 2021 22 Sand Lake 2.2 Miles Southwest of Sand Lake

(First Dyke Road) 1950 Apr. 14, 2020 23 Sand Lake 1 Mile North of West Sand lake

(Stop 13 Road) 1950 Mar. 25, 2021 24 Sand Lake 1.1 Miles East of West Sand Lake

(Thais Road) 1938 May 21, 2021 25 Schaghticoke 1 Mile Southwest of Schaghticoke 1970 Sept. 15, 2020 26 Schaghticoke 1 Mile North of Johnsonville (Akin Road) 1915 Apr. 8, 2021 27 Schodack .9 Miles North Junction Routes 150 & 9J 1970 Apr. 12, 2021 28 Schodack Junction of Routes I90 & 150 1973 Aug. 8, 2019 29 Schodack 2 Miles South of US20 on County Road 203

(Sweets Crossing Road) 1990 Apr. 21, 2021 30 Schodack 3 Miles Southeast of Castleton

(Van Housen Road) 1908 Nov. 13, 2020 31 Stephentown 3.3 Miles North of Stephentown

(East Road, County Road 33) 1935 Sept. 18, 2020 32 Stephentown .8 Miles Northwest of Stephentown

(Grange Hall Road) 1936 Apr. 27, 2020 33 Stephentown 1.4 Miles North of Stephentown (Madden Road) 1950 Apr. 9, 2020 34 Stephentown 2.4 Miles Northwest of Stephentown

(Newton Road) 1931 Apr. 22, 2021 35 Stephentown 1.3 Miles Southwest of Stephentown

(Presbyterian Road) 1950 Apr. 9, 2020 36 Stephentown 2.9 Miles North of Stephentown

(West Road) 1932 Apr. 21, 2020 37 Troy Junction Campbell Avenue and Wynantskill 1980 Apr. 29, 2021

Saratoga County

No. City/Town/Village Location Year built/replaced Date last inspected 1 Clifton Park .7 Miles South Junction I87 & Route 146

(Sitterly Road) 1958 Jun. 22, 2021 2 Day 4.2 Miles South West Mountain

(North Shore Road) 1995 May 3, 2021 3 Edinburg 5.8 Miles East Edinburg (Fox Hill Road) 1932 Jun. 29, 2021 4 Halfmoon I87 .7 Miles North of Mohawk River

(River View Road) 1958 Nov. 17, 2019 59 Northumberland .2 Miles North Junction Routes 4 & 32 1916 Sept. 3, 2020 68 Providence 4 Miles North, Northwest Junction NY 147 & NY 29

(Hans Creek Road) 1914 Apr. 6, 2021 7 Saratoga 2 Miles North Route 9 & I87

(Nelson Avenue Extension) 1962 Aug. 5, 2019 8 Saratoga 1.7 Miles Southwest Junction Routes 4 & 32 1993 Jul. 6, 2021 9 Stillwater Saratoga National Historical Park

(National Park Service Route 10) 1962 May 20, 1993 10 Stillwater .4 Miles South Junction Routes 4 & 67 1885 Jun. 10, 2021 11 Waterford Guard Gate #2 & Erie Canal E5

(Access road to canal) 1912 May 26, 2021

Schenectady County

No. City/Town/Village Location Year built/replaced Date last inspected 1 Duanesburg Junction Route 30 & 159 1959 Aug. 29, 2019 2 Princetown 2.2 Miles East Junction Routes I88 & 20 1980 Jun. 18, 2020 3 Rotterdam 1 Mile South Junction State Highway 146 & I890 1993 Oct. 31, 2020 4 Rotterdam In Pine Grove 1946 Jul. 8, 2019 5 Rotterdam 4 Miles West Junction I90 & I890 1974 Aug. 26, 2019 6 Schenectady 1.6 Miles Northwest Junction 146 & I890 1966 Dec. 1, 2020 7 Schenectady County Road 65 in City of Schenectady 1960 Oct. 24, 2019 8 Schenectady Crane Street in City of Schenectady 1976 Oct. 24, 2019 9 Scotia Sunnyside Road in Village of Scotia 1976 Oct. 26, 2020

Schoharie County

No. City/Town/Village Location Year built/replaced Date last inspected 1 Carlisle 5.5 Miles Northwest of Esperance

(Dibble Hollow Road) 1935 Sept. 5, 2019 2 Cobleskill 6 Miles East of Cobleskill

(County Road 9) 1928 Jun. 15, 2021 3 Cobleskill Clinton Circle Village of Cobleskill 1968 Mar. 16, 2021 4 Esperance 1.4 Miles South Junction State Highway 30A 1930 Sept. 9, 2020 5 Jefferson 6 Miles Northeast of Jefferson (Enid Road) 1941 Nov. 12, 2020 6 Middleburgh 5 Miles Southeast of Middleburgh

(Huntersland Road) 1962 Apr. 16, 2021 7 Richmondville 1.8 Miles Northeast of Richmondville

(Podpadic Road) 1978 Jun. 10, 2020 8 Schoharie West Line Schoharie Village

(Bridge Street) 1928 Sept. 28, 2020 9 Seward .2 Miles South of Dorloo (Lowe Road) 1972 May 4, 2021 10 Seward .8 Miles West Hyndsville (Lowe Road) 1910 May 24, 2021 11 Sharon County Road 8A Hamlet of Argusville 1933 Oct. 5, 2020 12 Sharon 2 Miles North of Seward

(County Road 40, Engleville Road) 1929 Aug. 18, 2020 13 Summit 5 Miles South of Richmondville

(Beards Hollow Bridge) 1939 Mar. 15, 2021 14 Schoharie .1 Miles South of Charlotteville

(Meade Road) 1937 Jun. 4, 2020

Warren County

No. City/Town/Village Location Year built/replaced Date last inspected 1 Bolton Route 9 6.2 Miles Northeast of Bolton 1928 Nov. 2, 2020 2 Chester .4 Miles East Junction 8 & I87 1930 Jul. 8, 2020 3 Horicon North End of Bryant Lake

(Country Road 26, Palisades Road) 1937 Jun. 4, 2019 4 Horicon .5 Miles East of Adirondack

(Johnson Road) 1964 Apr. 21, 2021 5 Johnsburg 7 Miles South Johnsburg

(South Johnsburg Road) 1960 Apr. 7, 2020 6 Johnsburg 3 Miles North of Thurman 1977 May 11, 2021 7 Johnsburg 2 Mile West of the Glen

(TR470, Glen Creek Road) 1977 Jun. 17, 2020 8 Johnsburg 4 Miles Northeast of Garnet lane (TR57) 1914 May 12, 2021 9 Lake George .6 Miles Southeast Junction 9 & 418 1931 May 5, 2021 10 Lake George Junction I87 & US 9 1965 Jun. 21, 2021 11 Queensbury 4.8 Miles Northeast Junction Route 9 & 9L 1931 Sept. 5, 2019 12 Stony Creek 6 Miles West of Stony Creek (Gill Road) 1910 Jun. 2, 2021 13 Warrensburg At Exit 24 of I87

(County Road 11, Riverbank Connector) 1965 Jun. 23, 2020 14 Warren 1.6 Miles East of I87 Exit 25 1900 Sept. 17, 2020

Washington County