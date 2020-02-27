Capital Region concert roundup for February 26

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome to your weekly roundup of music, shows, concerts, and performances slated for a venue near you. Every Wednesday, we’ll help you through the day, week, month, or season by putting the biggest musical acts coming through the capital region in one place.

Hit Control+F or Command+F to search for your favorite venue or artist.

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

Robin Trower The Egg October 3

Cover and Tribute Bands

Tusk Paramount Theatre February 28 Fleetwood Mac River of Dreams The Park Theater February 29 Billy Joel The Greatest Love of All Paramount Theatre March 1 Whitney Houston The Everly Set Caffé Lena March 6 The Everly Brothers Show No Mercy Skyloft March 6 Slayer Memories of Patsy The Linda March 6 Patsy Cline Zoso Upstate Concert Hall March 6 Led Zeppelin The Linda

Ronstadt Experience Skyloft March 12 Linda Ronstadt Eaglemania Paramount Theatre March 13 The Eagles Yellow Brick Road Rivers Casino & Resort March 25 Elton John Brit Floyd UPAC March 13 Pink Floyd One Night in Memphis Universal Presentation Hall March 30 Elvis Presley, Johnny

Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis,

and Carl Perkins Fleetwood Macked The Park Theater March 21 Fleetwood Mac Journeyman Universal Presentation Hall March 21 Eric Clapton Still Surfin’ Rivers Casino & Resort March 25 The Beach Boys Stanley Jordan Cohoes Music Hall March 27 Jimi Hendrix Troubadours Paramount Theatre March 28 James Taylor

and Carole King The Lizards The Hollow March 28 Phish Nashville Drive The Park Theater March 28 Greatest Country Hits Broken Arrow Cohoes Music Hall April 4 Neil Young The Lousy Sloughters Pauly’s Hotel April 4 Grateful Dead Back in Black Skyloft April 4 AC/DC Moondance The Linda April 4 Van Morrison The Spirit of Johnny cash The Park Theater April 4 Johnny Cash The Hit Men Universal Presentation Hall April 9 Greatest Rock Hits Start Making Sense The Hollow April 10 Talking Heads The Fab Faux The Egg April 18 The Beatles Simply Diamond The Park Theater April 18 Neil Diamond One Night of Queen Paramount Theatre April 20 Queen Brooklyn Charmers Rivers Casino & Resort April 24 Steely Dan Mountain Jam Orchestra The Park Theater April 25 Allman Brothers Against the Wind Cohoes Music Hall May 1 Bob Seger The Duppy Conquerors Skyloft May 2 Bob Marley The Furious Bongos The Linda May 2 Zappa The Mersey Beatles The Egg May 7 The Beatles Max Weinberg’s Jukebox Universal Presentation Hall May 7 Greatest Hits Thunderstruck Cohoes Music Hall May 8 AC/DC Top of the World Universal Presentation Hall May 9 The Carpenters Damn the Torpedoes Skyloft May 15 Tom Petty Larger Than Life Rivers Casino & Resort May 16 Greatest Boy

Band Hits Bee Gees Gold Universal Presentation Hall May 9 The Bee Gees Magic of Motown Rivers Casino & Resort May 27 Greatest Motown Hits Larry Carlton Caffé Lena June 20 Steely Dan Larry Carlton Caffé Lena June 20 The Crusaders Kidz Bop SPAC June 24 Pop’s Greatest

Hits for Kids Australian Pink Floyd SPAC September 12 Pink Floyd Into the Mystic Cohoes Music Hall November 7 Van Morrison

Comics, symphonies, choirs, musicals, plays, operas, string ensembles, and orchestras perform around the Capital Region regularly, but are not listed here.

Did we miss your favorite venue or performer? Let us know!

Check out our community calendar to add your own event.