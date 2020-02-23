Cayuga Indian Nation seizes several properties and demolishes buildings in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga Indian Nation seized and destroyed several buildings in Seneca Falls along State Route 89 Saturday morning.

According to a release posted by the Cayuga Nation, the Nation used tribal law to seize property that was taken from them in 2014. The release also says they detained seven people.

The Cayuga Nation said the reason why they destroyed the buildings was, “To eliminate certain public safety issues, and [the Nation] does not want these buildings to become a target for any further friction in the community going forward.”

Some of the buildings that were destroyed include the Cayuga Lake Trading gas station, Gakwiyo Provisions and the Cayuga Sugar Shop.

Members of Cayuga Nation arrived at one of the locations with one sign reading “Banish Clint Halftown.” The U.S. Department of the Interior confirmed Halftown as the leader of the Cayuga Nation Council in November of 2019.

The release also states that Cayuga Nation tried to recover the properties that were taken in 2014 through a lawsuit with the New York Court of Appeals. The release says the court did not make a ruling in the case, and advised the Nation to use, “dispute resolution mechanisms other than [state] courts,” to resolve the issue.

The U.S. Department of the Interior sent the following statement to NewsChannel 9: