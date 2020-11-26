CDC releases guidelines for safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving with those outside your home

by: Josh Navarro

Posted:

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one million COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States over the last seven days. As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with. Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.

The CDC has put out safety guidelines for those who plan to spend Thanksgiving with people outside your household. 

Attending a gathering: 

• Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils. 

• Wear a mask, and safely store your mask while eating and drinking. 

• Avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen. 

• Use single-use options, like salad dressing and condiment packets, and disposable items like food containers, plates, and utensils.

Hosting a Thanksgiving Gathering: 

• Have a small outdoor meal with family and friends who live in your community. 

• Limit the number of guests. 

• Have conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together. 

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use. 

• If celebrating indoors, make sure to open windows. 

• Limit the number of people in food preparation areas. 

• Have guests bring their own food and drink. 

• If sharing food, have one person serve food and use single-use options, like plastic utensils.

