Celebrating local music: See the full list of Syracuse Area Music Award winners

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Some of the best Syracuse area musicians of 2020 were recognized Friday night at this year’s SAMMY Awards show.

The annual event held at the Palace Theater in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood featured live performances and honors for well-known as well as up-and-coming acts.

Awards were given out in fourteen music categories and four people’s choice awards. Several special awards were also handed out.

NewsChannel 9’s own Tim Fox was one of four people inducted into the SAMMYS Hall of Fame for their extraordinary contributions to the Syracuse Area music scene.

Congratulations to all of this year’s recipients!

Best of Recipients

Best Jazz: Melissa Gardiner – “Empowered”

Best Americana: Off the Ground – “Cleared for Takeoff”

Jack O. Bocchino Spirt of the ‘SAMMYS’ Award: Marge Nolan

Best Jam Band: Vaporeyes

Best Singer/Songwriter: Cam Caruso – “Up Above & Down Below “

Best Pop: Stephen Phillips – “Big Eyes & Rosy Cheeks”

Best Blues: Diana Jacobsod – “What She Needs”

Best Hard Rock: Kris Wiechmann – “The Heaviest Tenderness”

Best R&B: Gary Carpentier – “Lucid”

Best Alternative: The Action! – “20 Years Alive”

Best Other Style: Josh Dekaney – “All the Americas”

Best Rock: Chris Eves and the New Normal – “One Spark”

Best Hip-Hop or Rap: Slick Fashionž – “Purple”

Best Electronica: Ruby C. – “Ruby C.”

Best Country: Whiskey Hollow Rush – “True Stories”

Special Award Recipients

Founder’s Award: ‘U.A.D’ Featuring James ‘Saul’ Brown, Rick Linzy, Hollis ‘Larry’ Mathis & Isaac Wynn

Brian Bourke Award for Best New Artist: Stephen Phillips

Community Spirit Award: Spotlight Studios – “A Holiday Spotlight”

Music Educator of the Year: Casey Vanderstouw

Lifetime Achievement Award: Garland Jeffreys

Hall of Fame Inductees

Tim Fox

Seth Marcel

Judy Mareiniss

Moss Back Mule Band

People’s Choice Awards

Best Artist or Band: Long Time Coming

Best Festival or Music Series: Village of Phoenix Locktoberfest

Academic or Musical Organization: Baldwinsville Marching Band

Best Venue for Live Music: Lock 1 Distilling Co.

For a complete list of all previous SAMMY Award winners visit their website.