Celebrating local music: See the full list of Syracuse Area Music Award winners

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Some of the best Syracuse area musicians of 2020 were recognized Friday night at this year’s SAMMY Awards show.
The annual event held at the Palace Theater in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood featured live performances and honors for well-known as well as up-and-coming acts.
Awards were given out in fourteen music categories and four people’s choice awards. Several special awards were also handed out.
NewsChannel 9’s own Tim Fox was one of four people inducted into the SAMMYS Hall of Fame for their extraordinary contributions to the Syracuse Area music scene.
Congratulations to all of this year’s recipients!
Best of Recipients
- Best Jazz: Melissa Gardiner – “Empowered”
- Best Americana: Off the Ground – “Cleared for Takeoff”
- Jack O. Bocchino Spirt of the ‘SAMMYS’ Award: Marge Nolan
- Best Jam Band: Vaporeyes
- Best Singer/Songwriter: Cam Caruso – “Up Above & Down Below “
- Best Pop: Stephen Phillips – “Big Eyes & Rosy Cheeks”
- Best Blues: Diana Jacobsod – “What She Needs”
- Best Hard Rock: Kris Wiechmann – “The Heaviest Tenderness”
- Best R&B: Gary Carpentier – “Lucid”
- Best Alternative: The Action! – “20 Years Alive”
- Best Other Style: Josh Dekaney – “All the Americas”
- Best Rock: Chris Eves and the New Normal – “One Spark”
- Best Hip-Hop or Rap: Slick Fashionž – “Purple”
- Best Electronica: Ruby C. – “Ruby C.”
- Best Country: Whiskey Hollow Rush – “True Stories”
Special Award Recipients
- Founder’s Award: ‘U.A.D’ Featuring James ‘Saul’ Brown, Rick Linzy, Hollis ‘Larry’ Mathis & Isaac Wynn
- Brian Bourke Award for Best New Artist: Stephen Phillips
- Community Spirit Award: Spotlight Studios – “A Holiday Spotlight”
- Music Educator of the Year: Casey Vanderstouw
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Garland Jeffreys
Hall of Fame Inductees
- Tim Fox
- Seth Marcel
- Judy Mareiniss
- Moss Back Mule Band
People’s Choice Awards
- Best Artist or Band: Long Time Coming
- Best Festival or Music Series: Village of Phoenix Locktoberfest
- Academic or Musical Organization: Baldwinsville Marching Band
- Best Venue for Live Music: Lock 1 Distilling Co.
For a complete list of all previous SAMMY Award winners visit their website.