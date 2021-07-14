Cheap Trick to close Chevy Park stage as final act for 2021 NYS Fair

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — It was announced Wednesday that Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame band Cheap Trick will perform on the Chevy Park stage as the closing act of the stage’s 2021 season at 6 p.m.
This will be the seventh appearance at the Fair for the band behind all-time hits such as “I Want You To Want Me” and “The Flame.” The Chevy Park stage is in the New York Experience festival area near the Midway. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.
“This is a perfect way to close the Fair’s music season – with one of the great rock bands of all time. They put on a wonderful show and this will be a great way to cap off a final day of rides, food and excitement,” said Fair Director, Troy Waffner.
Cheap Trick joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:
|Date
|Chevy Park 2pm
|Chevy Park 8 pm
|Chevy Court 2 pm
|Chevy Court 7 pm
|August 20
|Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots
|Nas
|LOCASH
|August 21
|98 Degrees
|RATT
|August 22
|Brothers Osborne
|August 23
|Foreigner
|Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
|Bishop Briggs
|August 24
|Train
|The Spinners
|Dire Straits Legacy
|August 25
|Jameson Rodgers
|REO Speedwagon
|Russell Dickerson
|August 26
|Bell Biv Devoe
|Three Dog Night
|August 27
|Melissa Etheridge
|August 28
|The Beach Boys
|Great White/Vixen
|August 29
|Noah Cyrus
|Dropkick Murphys
|Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
|August 30
|Justin Moore
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Grandson
|August 31
|Cory Marks
|Halestorm
|Oak Ridge Boys
|Jamey Johnson
|September 1
|Nelly
|Sheena Easton
|Blue Oyster Cult
|September 2
|Third Eye Blind
|Starship w/Mickey Thomas
|September 3
|AJR
|Uncle Kracker
|Blues Traveler
|September 4
|Cold War Kids
|September 5
|Jesse McCartney
|The Mavericks En Español
|The Mavericks
|September 6
|Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (1pm)
|Cheap Trick (6pm)
|Resurrection