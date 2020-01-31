Chowderfest returning to Saratoga Springs on February 1

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling all chowder-heads! Chowderfest, one of the most popular yearly events in Saratoga Springs, is heading back to the Spa City on February 1.

The 22nd Annual Saratoga Chowderfest will feature delicious chowder samples from some of Saratoga’s most popular restaurants, and maybe a few you have yet to try!

Samples are only $1 per cup and participants are invited to vote on their favorite chowders. You can pick up a ballot at any participating chowder location and turned in at the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center and the Saratoga City Center.

You can also vote at DiscoverSaratoga.org/Chowderfest/vote.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Voting ends at 5:00 p.m. Winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m. at the Visitor Center.

Free shuttles will be available from the Saratoga Casino Hotel and the Wilton Mall to Downtown Saratoga from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The event is coordinated by Discover Saratoga and presented by DeCrescente Distributing Company.

For more information visit: DiscoverSaratoga.org/Chowderfest