City of Amsterdam mourns the loss of local native Kirk Douglas

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam is mourning the loss of local native, Kirk Douglas who died Wednesday at the age of 103.

The Mayor of Amsterdam stated that while it is sad to hear of his passing, it is also a proud day because people around the world can once again celebrate and focus on the amazing legacy he left behind.

Douglas was best known for his acting, but much more could be attributed to his resume including as a best-selling author, producer, and human rights advocate.

According to Mayor Michael Cinquanit, Douglas lived in the City of Amsterdam during his high school years and left after graduating from High School in 1934. It was said that Douglas never forgot his hometown friends and family and continued his generosity through several charitable causes and old local friends throughout the years.