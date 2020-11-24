City of Rochester tightens restrictions after COVID-19 orange zone designation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is tightening COVID-19 safety restrictions in light of Monroe County’s orange zone designation.

Portions of the city fall into the COVID-19 orange zone, which goes into effect Wednesday Nov. 25. At that time, all R-Center Learning Labs will close.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 30, nine R-Centers and 15 RCSD schools will become meal distribution sites. Grab-and-go meals will be available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

These meal distribution sites will open at 8:30 a.m. and close 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays:

Adams Street, 85 Adams St.

Avenue D, 200 Ave. D

Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell St.

Edgerton, 41 Backus St.

Frederick Douglass, 990 South Ave.

Flint Street, 271 Flint St.

David Gantt, 700 North St.

Trenton & Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

During this time, in-person programs at Rochester R-Centers will be suspended. The Roc City Skatepark will also be closed.

You can check the city’s COVID-19 operations at any time through this link.