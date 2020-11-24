City of Rochester tightens restrictions after COVID-19 orange zone designation

Regional

by: James Battaglia

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is tightening COVID-19 safety restrictions in light of Monroe County’s orange zone designation.

Portions of the city fall into the COVID-19 orange zone, which goes into effect Wednesday Nov. 25. At that time, all R-Center Learning Labs will close.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 30, nine R-Centers and 15 RCSD schools will become meal distribution sites. Grab-and-go meals will be available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

These meal distribution sites will open at 8:30 a.m. and close 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays:

  • Adams Street, 85 Adams St.
  • Avenue D, 200 Ave. D
  • Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell St.
  • Edgerton, 41 Backus St.
  • Frederick Douglass, 990 South Ave.
  • Flint Street, 271 Flint St.
  • David Gantt, 700 North St.
  • Trenton & Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 N. Clinton Ave.
  • Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

During this time, in-person programs at Rochester R-Centers will be suspended. The Roc City Skatepark will also be closed.

You can check the city’s COVID-19 operations at any time through this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now