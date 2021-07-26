Classmates come together to help a classmate with a rare neurological condition

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Decades later, a class is still coming together to support one of their own who suffers from a rare neurological disease.

Kathy Lebo Fuller is a graduate of the East Syracuse Minoa Class of 1981. Her classmate Tom Walters said, five years ago, she was diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome and has been house-bound for four years. “She has difficulty sleeping, she has to sleep in a recliner, and she has to constantly keep a fan on her feet to keep her feet cool.”

He says it’s a painful condition, so he and her classmates had a fundraiser at Trapper’s in East Syracuse. They hope to raise $15,000. “Hopefully she’ll be able to raise the money, go down there in about three weeks, and she’ll spend about three months in Fayetteville Arkansas, go through this treatment facility, for three full months and hopefully it will relieve some of the pain she is experiencing.”

The word spread, and people donated from all over. “There are people that have come here from Philadelphia, from up around the St. Lawrence River area.”

Walters said he spoke with her on the phone and she was elated to hear about all the love. “She was overwhelmed with the amount of support that this event has raised.”