CMAC to require vaccination for event entry, announces 3 summer shows

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — CMAC (Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center) announced three shows for the upcoming summer season.

CMAC officials also announced proof of vaccination will be required for its 2021 season.

The upcoming shows are:

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra – Red White & Boom – July 3 rd

Welcome Back To CMAC Community Concert – July 10 th

Spirit Of The South Tour (Featuring Blackberry Smoke) – July 31st

CMAC is also partnering with Thompson Health and holding a vaccination clinic on June 10. Thompson Health will setup on the main stage at CMAC to offer the single dose J&J vaccination. CMAC will provide two complimentary tickets the Welcome Back to CMAC Community Concert on July 10 where all proceeds will benefit the Thompson Health Foundation and Canandaigua Emergency Squad.

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will perform on July 3 to celebrate America’s birthday with conductor William Waldrop and the RPO.

On July 10, CMAC will host the “Welcome Back to CMAC Community Concert” honoring all First Responders. All proceeds will benefit the Thompson Health Foundation and Canandaigua Emergency Squad and the first drink is on the house. Tickets for this event will be $20. Proof of First Responder status gets you in free. Local artists Shades Of Grey, Alyssa Trahan and Brass Taxi will also be participating in the night.

On July 31, Blackberry Smoke will bring their “Spirit Of The South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock and Roll” to CMAC with special guests The Allman Betts Band, The Wild Feathers and founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, Jaimoe.

Tickets for all three shows will go on sale this Friday, May 21.

“After thoughtful consideration of our operations team, our artists and our patrons, CMAC wants to ensure all feel safe when enjoying our venue. We are proud of our history and tradition in providing a safe community venue,” President of the Friends of CMAC Ginny Clark said in a statement.

Most up-to-date information can be found here.