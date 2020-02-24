CNY Film Conference looks to get more people involved and on-set as the industry grows in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/WETM) — Lights, camera, conference — CNY Film Professionals is hosting a convention and job fair on Monday night.

The event gets film professionals together to talk about the state of the film industry, get people in the know, and focus on workforce creation.

“In the past two years, we’ve done 14 features, three of which went to Sundance,” said Eric Vinal, vice president of Film, TV & Entertainment for Visit Syracuse.

Vinal wants to keep the momentum going. One of the goals of the convention is to get more people involved, hired, and keep them working in Central New York.

“I think there’s a lot of people out there that don’t understand that they have a skill set that applies to what we do,” said Vinal. “You’ve got carpenters, electricians, people in the cosmetology program that could take their skills and really very quickly apply it to what we do in film.”

As more movies set up in Central New York, the need for more crew grows too.

The conference is a way for people to learn about the different opportunities here and get involved.

“Develop an industry and get folks back that are alumni who maybe have left Syracuse that wanna come back and do some work,” said Vinal. “They can invest in the area, they can stay here, raise their family and be a part of Syracuse.”

Keeping sets in Syracuse and keeping jobs local.