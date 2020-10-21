Colonie Operations Building closed after staff member tests positive

Colonie, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Colonie announced they have closed the Public Operations Building after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The building was closed to allow for sanitization efforts. The building will reopen for normal business hours on October 22.

According to the Town of Colonie, the staff member that tested positive worked in a closed, remote training session and had no contact with the public. The staff member has been placed in isolation and will not return to work until cleared by the health officials. 

The closure and sanitization of the building was done out of an abundance of caution.

