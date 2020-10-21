Companies to hold drive-thru trick-or-treating to benefit SPAC

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than a dozen local businesses and organizations will collaborate to hold a drive-thru trick-or-treat event on October 30 and 31.

The Saratoga Spooktacular will be a two-day event where trick-or-treaters can travel the SPAC grounds by car. Local companies will distribute individually-wrapped candy to cars.

The travelers will be able to see the historic Travers Canoe (Courtesy of NYRA). Also, Stewart’s Shops mascots “Fresh and Flavor”, and the mascot of the Siena Saints “Bernie the Saint Bernard” will be on-hand.

The Saratoga Spooktacular will take place Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31 from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

Less than 200 tickets remain for the Saturday night event and the Friday event is sold-out. Reservations are required. You can make a reservation by clicking here.

Proceeds from the Saratoga Spooktacular will benefit SPAC, which was forced to suspend programming this summer due to the coronavirus.