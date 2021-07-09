CONFIRMED: National Weather Service says tornado touched down in western Oneida County Thursday

Update 2:55 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado caused extensive damage in Westernville Thursday evening.
TOWN OF WESTERN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Supervisor of the Town of Western, Diane Butler, released a statement Friday that said she will be calling on Governor Cuomo and State and Federal Representatives to declare the Town of Western a disaster.
This comes after a big storm tore through much of Oneida County on Thursday.
The National Weather Service will assess the damage early Friday afternoon to determine if indeed the extensive damage was caused by a tornado.
Her statement continues:
Town residents have lost roofs to their homes and are without power. Residents are unable to check on family and friends as it is impossible to get to neighboring homes by car or on foot due to downed trees and power lines. There is no opportunity to call residents in order to ensure their safety as phone lines are out and there isn’t good cellular service within the Town of Western. I will be contacting the Governor’s office in addition to elected Officials as the town will need monies to help with the huge task of clean-up.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to provide emergency assistance. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Town of Western Volunteer Fire Department and Oneida County Sheriff’s Department for all their assistance last night and today.Diane Butler, Town of Western Supervisor