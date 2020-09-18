Congressman Keller: PA Supreme Court decision ‘undermines election integrity’

Stacks of ballot envelopes waiting to be mailed are seen at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court sided with both the Wolf Administration and the Pennsylvania Democratic Party Thursday in allowing ballots received up to three days after Election Day to be counted.

Ballots eligible to be counted must be postmarked by the time polls close and be received by county election boards at 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

In a statement, Congressman Fred Keller said the decision undermines election integrity.

“Today’s decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has nothing to do with expanding access to voting. Instead, it is a partisan attempt to undermine our election process—casting doubt on the integrity and security of our voting system and emboldening the Wolf Administration’s continued disregard for the Constitution. This decision further degrades the foundations of our democracy and raises serious questions about our election processes.” Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12)

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision also upheld the use of satellite election offices and drop boxes.