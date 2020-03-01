Congressman Morelle hosts conference addressing coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WETM) – Congressman Joe Morelle hosted a press conference Sunday afternoon at the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management to address concerns over the coronavirus and what illness poses the biggest threat to Monroe County.

Morelle was joined by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, the Public Health Commissioner for Monroe County Doctor Michael Mendoza, and Monroe County Director of Public Safety Tim Kohlmeier.

Bello said the county is preparing in the event the coronavirus makes its way to western New York. Local schools and hospitals are learning as much as they can about the virus and are preparing to handle any potential cases.

Bello also said the news of the coronavirus isn’t something Monroe County is taking lightly and he is doing all he can to make sure enough resources are available.

While Dr. Mendoza said he is concerned about the coronavirus, as well, he said the flu is a bigger threat to Monroe County than the coronavirus, and that there have been 10 flu deaths this season in the county.

Dr. Mendoza added that some symptoms to look out for are lower respiratory symptoms and the fever.

Bello said he’s been in contact with Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Duffy and has been going over how the county’s finances will be and are impacted thus far with the number of flu cases and in the event the coronavirus enters its way to Monroe County.

Dr. Mendoza stressed the importance of practicing good hygiene and said it’s best to stay home if you aren’t feeling well. Mendoza said that by practicing these, the chances of spreading the common cold and the flu will decrease. He also added that if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, get it.