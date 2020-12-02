Cookbook celebrates 50 years of Special Olympics New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 2020 has certainly been full of ups and downs, but for Special Olympics New York, it marked a milestone.

Whether it’s easy lentil soup, taco salad for champions, or even molasses cookies, you’re never short on finding some delicious recipes in the Special Olympics New York 50-year anniversary cookbook. While things didn’t go as planned for the celebration, they still found a way to make a difference in their programs.

“So we had lots of plans, lots of parties, lots of events but of course, we had to put those on hold,” President & CEO of Special Olympics NY, Stacey Hengsterman said. “So what could we do? We could get 50 recipes together work with our athletes and put together a cookbook.”

Appetizers, dinners, and desserts are on display in the cookbook and for one season of sports, it costs $350 to sponsor an athlete. Hengsterman says it’ll provide for them while bringing everyone together.

“It’s a great way to show what we’re all about. We’re more than sports, we are about healthy eating and families and all that stuff so we have a lot of fun doing it,” Hengsterman said.

Though it’s been a challenge without any major fundraisers, Colleen Lawless, mother of two special Olympics gold medal athletes, Anthony and Ed Lawless, she says its a great privilege to be involved.

“It’s an important fundraiser for Special Olympics, it’s been a tough year for everybody,” Lawless said. “The boys, they also participate in unified sport with UAlbany, which has been a wonderful experience. Those are truly their peers at this age of their life and they’re able to hang out with people at the university, play sports, it’s been just amazing experience for our family.”