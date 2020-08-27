Cornell receives $100,000 rural development grant

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell University has received $100,000 from a United States Department of Agriculture rural development grant, part of $7.4 million in loans and grants awarded by the Trump Administration on Thursday.

Cornell’s grant will be used by the university to conduct 11 agri-voltaic site assessments for 61 agricultural producers throughout New York.

Other funds awarded on Thursday are designated to support renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in rural New York State.

“USDA Rural Development in New York has made a commitment to assisting our rural partners with renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions – we are pleased to help these stakeholders take this opportunity to make an investment in the future,” said State Director Richard Mayfield. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural New York in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”