Cornell receives over $1 million for Agricultural Research Funding

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell University and the New York Agricultural Experiment Station have received $1,379,996 in federal funding for food and agriculture research, according to U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

This funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). Specifically, this funding was awarded through NIFA’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative – Education and Workforce Development Program.

This program provides funding to support postgraduate research and training for the next generation of food and agricultural scientists. The funding is divided amongst 9 separate grants.

“New York’s agricultural research programs – led by Cornell University and the New York Agricultural Experiment Station – are second to none and are the lifeblood of our nation’s food supply,” said Senator Schumer. “This federal funding is a wise investment in two great agricultural research institutions, Cornell University and the New York Agricultural Experiment Station, that will help our farmers and agricultural community develop cutting-edge agricultural technology and keep us at the forefront of agricultural development. I am proud to secure this federal support, and I will not rest until New York’s research institutions have all the resources they need to help the state leady the nation’s agricultural industry.”

“The agricultural and food science research led by Cornell University and the New York Agricultural Research Station is a valued source of innovation in agriculture around the world,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Continuing this legacy depends upon continued funding to support the work of up-and-coming scientists and researchers who will contribute to developments from our academic institutions, private industry, and government entities. I will continue fighting for the resources necessary to support the food and agricultural development research our farmers depend on every day.”

Projects and Grant Amounts Listed Below:

Cornell University

USING WHOLE GENOME SEQUENCING DATA TO IMPROVE MYCOBACTERIUM BOVIS OUTBREAK INVESTIGATION EFFICIENCY $120,000 THE USE OF BRETTANOMYCES CLAUSSENII FOR THE PRODUCTION OF VALUE-ADDED GOODS FROM AGRICULTURAL BY-PRODUCTS $120,000 ELUCIDATING STRUCTURE AND LOCALIZATION OF LUTEOVIRIDS AS A MEANS TO CHARACTERIZE PATHOGEN-VECTOR INTERACTIONS $180,000 UNDERSTANDING THE ROLE OF INTERCELLULAR COMMUNICATION IN VEGETABLE CROP GRAFTING $180,000 CHARACTERIZATION OF THE SALMONELLA FIMBRIOME: ASSOCIATING FIMBRIAE WITH HOST SPECIFICITY $165,000 THE ROLE OF NUTRIENT AND CALCIUM AVAILABILITY IN MODULATING INFLAMMATION: CAN WE HARNESS IMMUNOMETABOLISM TO IMPROVE TRANSITION COW HEALTH? $165,000 INVESTIGATING THE ROLE OF INSECT-VECTORED VIRUSES IN MULTI-TROPHIC INTERACTIONS $164,996

New York State Agricultural Experiment Station