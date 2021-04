CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Cortland Police are looking for Matthew O. Perry, who they say is suicidal and “armed and dangerous.”

Perry is wanted for criminal contempt 1st degree, aggravated family offense, and criminal contempt 2nd degree.

Perry is 32 with blue eyes and brown hair. He is believed to be driving a white 2016 Hyundai Sonata 4DSD with the license plate KJY 8581.

Anyone with information on Perry’s whereabouts is asked to call Cortland Police at 607-753-3001 EXT 0.