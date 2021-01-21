Could fans return to the stands at SU games? County Exec. Ryan McMahon is hopeful

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is putting together a proposal to get fans in the stands before the end of basketball season.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said during his COVID-19 briefing Thursday there were conversations about that between university and state officials.

He revealed the information when asked whether the state’s decision to let 6,700 Buffalo Bills fans in for a playoff game could lead to fans returning to the Carrier Dome.

McMahon says that when they do it would likely be just students because the university is already testing them regularly for COVID-19, and can restrict anyone who tests positive to a dormitory.

As far as non-student fans, McMahon says we have “to crawl before we can walk and we run.”

He says he hasn’t seen the plan, but he is supportive of trying to get some students into some of the games. He says getting fans into the Bills game was a great success.