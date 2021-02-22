COVID-19 Vaccine: How do NY’s numbers compare to top five most populated states?

by: Sarah Darmanjian

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The struggle to get New Yorkers vaccinated against COVID-19 continues. The number of vaccines being shipped to the state has increased in recent weeks but there are still millions of people still left to be vaccinated.

How are vaccination efforts in New York, the fourth most populated state in the U.S., compared to the top five most populated states including California, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania?

New York has administered the greatest percentage of COVID-19 doses delivered by the Federal Government, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 86.9%. California, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania have administered 81.2%, 82.7%, 85.7%, and 77.2% respectively.

COVID-19 vaccine in top five most populated states

Doses deliveredDoses administeredFully vaccinated
California9,178,0207,453,4681,974,488
Texas5,652,8004,673,8681,400,924
Florida5,120,9754,387,0511,481,148
New York4,171,1753,621,9731,167,934
Pennsylvania2,989,7252,306,828631,998
Source: CDC

There is a slight discrepancy in the number of vaccines sent to New York between the CDC and the New York Department of Health (DOH). The CDC is reporting 4,171,175 doses have been delivered to N.Y. and the DOH is reporting 3,743,810.

NEWS10 contacted the DOH regarding the difference in reported COVID-19 vaccine delivered to the state but did not get a response at the time this story was published.

To get a better idea of how vaccinations are going in these states in terms of total vaccinated, the CDC also calculates the number of doses delivered, administered, first dose, and fully vaccinated people per 100K in each state.

Florida received the greatest number of vaccines per 100K, almost 24K. They also administered the greatest number nearly 20.5K per 100K. New York received the fourth greatest number of vaccines per 100K, 21.4K, and administered 18.6K.

COVID-19 vaccine in top five most populated states
(per 100K)

Doses deliveredDoses administeredFully vaccinated
California23,22818,8644,997
Texas19,49516,1194,831
Florida23,84320,4266,896
New York21,44218,6196,004
Pennsylvania23,35418,0194,937
Source: CDC

Wondering about COVID-19 vaccinations in other states? NEWS10 created an interactive map that shows the number of doses delivered and administered.

