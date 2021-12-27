Crews respond to fiery Thruway crash near Weedsport

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders are attending to a crash on the New York State Thruway near Weedsport.
Details are limited at this time.
The Weedsport exit is No. 40. According to Thruway Traffic information: “Slow Traffic, Stop And Go Traffic, Delays I-90 – NYS Thruway Eastbound Between Exit 42 And Exit 40 . Estimated End Time: Until Further Notice.”
Around 12:20 p.m. officials reported the scene was cleared with delays still ongoing.
No word at this time of any reported injuries.
