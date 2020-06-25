Crews undergoing search and rescue at Catawissa Boat Club

MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An intense search took place in the water on the Susquehanna River in Columbia County.

Police are hoping to find a missing man who was kayaking Wednesday. Officials say a 27-year-old man from the Mount Carmel area has been missing since around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The search is suspended but crews are hopeful.

Fire departments as well as dive and rescue teams from Luzerne, Columbia, Schuylkill, and Northumberland Counties all descended on the Catawissa Boat Club in Montour Township. There was a backlog of crews trying to get into the water, including teams using sonar and divers searching the riverbed while up against a single foot of visibility in the water.

Chief Terry Eckart of Montour Township Police tells Eyewitness News the missing man was out with a group of friends kayaking down the river from the vicinity of the Bloomsburg Airport. He got far enough ahead and those trailing discovered his kayak deserted. It’s still being called a rescue effort, officials are remaining cautiously optimistic.

“The current is not extremely fast at this time. Chances are, if somebody did go down, they may not have gone far. But that’s not saying they’re not already way down in Danville by now. We can’t say for sure that he is in the water. Did he swim out and is he walking somewhere?” Eckart said.

Crews were working from 4 p.m. to roughly 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They have cleared out for now and will resume searching at 6:30 Thursday morning.

18 News will be sure to bring you the latest as the search continues.