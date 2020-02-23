Crews working to fix a water main break in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM) — A water main break shut down one lane and caused all of Canton Street to be without water Sunday morning.

Colonie Police said crews were notified of a water main break at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Kendale Avenue and Canton Street. All of the residents of Canton Street lost access to their water as crews work to fix the break.

A boil water advisory has not been issued for the residents.

The right lane on NY5 remains closed as crews work to make repairs. Crews have not determined the cause of the water main break.

This story is developing.