Cuomo: Electric car charging stations coming to Stewart’s in Capital Region and Adirondacks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, July 20, Governor Cuomo announced that construction began for the first of five new high-speed electric car charging stations at Stewart’s Shops in the Capital and Adirondacks regions. This is a part of the EVolve NY Initiative to install 150 fast chargers across New York in 2021, Advancing State’s Clean Energy Goals.

“More New Yorkers are opting to drive emission-free electric vehicles which helps to reduce greenhouse gas pollution from the transportation sector,” Governor Cuomo said. “By working with Stewart’s Shops, and other private entities to strategically deploy charging infrastructure across the state, we will all benefit from an expanded network that will make it easier and more affordable to drive electric resulting in reduced emissions and improved air quality in communities throughout New York.”

The first charging station will be built 13 miles southeast of Albany in Schodack and is expected to be built by September. The five charging stations will offer a total of 20 chargers that can be used by any make or model, and each charge takes 15 to 30 minutes to fully charge.

NY plans to install up to 150 chargers across New York State by the end of 2021, which will give New York the third largest open-access available to all-electric cars 150kW+ fast-charging network in the U.S.

Electric cars owners can locate public chargers using these smartphone apps: