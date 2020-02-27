Cuomo says Trump is punishing New York for being too blue

This combination of two file photos shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Feb. 14, 2019, and President Donald Trump on April 17, 2018. New York’s Democratic governor told reporters Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, that the Republican president is punishing blue states, including New York, over their politics as the president runs for re-election. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Cuomo; Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Trump, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor says he believes President Donald Trump is punishing his home state for being too liberal.

In the past few weeks, New York has come out on the losing end on a series of federal acts.

The Army Corps of Engineers slashed funding for a study of a colossal offshore sea wall that could potentially protect New York City from major hurricanes after Trump tweeted it was “costly, foolish,” and would also “look terrible.”

“Sorry, you’ll just have to get your mops & buckets ready!” the president wrote.

Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security barred New Yorkers from enrolling in federal security programs for trusted travelers, a move taken in retaliation for a new state law that let unauthorized immigrants get driver’s licenses and barred certain federal agencies from accessing the state’s motor vehicle database.

State transportation officials have also complained that federal highway officials are holding up approval of a plan to reduce traffic congestion in New York City by charging new fees to drive in certain pats of Manhattan.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other state Democrats said Wednesday it’s all evidence that the Republican president is punishing blue states including New York over their politics.

“I think the presence of their political motivation has been documented over and over again,” Cuomo said.

“We are witnessing the weaponization of federal powers to serve a specific political agenda,” said state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday.

Trump has made his disdain for New York’s Democratic leaders plain, calling them “sleazy,” inept and worse. He called New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio the “worst mayor in the history of New York City.” He announced last fall that he’d change his residency to Florida. And he tweeted recently that “it’s very hard” to work with New York’s leaders.

“All they do is sue me all the time!” he tweeted, not untruthfully.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has sued the Trump administration multiple times, did so again Wednesday, joining other Democrat-led states in challenging proposed changes to federal labor rules.

The state sued Trump University over its business practices and more recently sued over alleged misconduct at Trump’s charitable foundation, forcing him into a $2 million settlement. Meanwhile, Manhattan’s district attorney filed a brief with the Supreme Court on Wednesday in his battle to get copies of Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation.