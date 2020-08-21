Deadline looming for county emergency agencies to apply for federal grants in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday is the deadline for state and county emergency management agencies to apply for millions in federal grant money in New York. On August 12, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced roughly $15 million in federal funding to support operational readiness, emergency planning, and response efforts for disasters in the state.
“Whether it’s fighting against an invisible enemy like COVID-19 or helping communities withstand the dangers of extreme weather,” Cuomo said, “our local partners will now be better positioned to protect the communities they serve, no matter what this new reality throws at us.”
The money comes from the annual federal Emergency Management Performance Grant program. As in the past, 51% or $7.7 million goes toward the state’s overall approach to managing emergencies and hazards. The remaining 49% or $7.4 million will be prorated based on population to individual counties and made available to local emergency management agencies in the following portions:
|County
|Total Award
|Albany
|$116,987
|Allegany
|$23,019
|Broome
|$78,847
|Cattaraugus
|$34,567
|Cayuga
|$34,460
|Chautauqua
|$54,663
|Chemung
|$37,701
|Chenango
|$23,582
|Clinton
|$35,234
|Columbia
|$28,228
|Cortland
|$23,162
|Delaware
|$22,663
|Dutchess
|$114,515
|Erie
|$343,328
|Essex
|$19,493
|Franklin
|$23,995
|Fulton
|$25,443
|Genesee
|$27,117
|Greene
|$23,120
|Hamilton
|$6,780
|Herkimer
|$28,751
|Jefferson
|$47,788
|Lewis
|$14,972
|Livingston
|$29,073
|Madison
|$32,036
|Monroe
|$279,017
|Montgomery
|$23,487
|Nassau
|$498,124
|Niagara
|$84,689
|Oneida
|$91,466
|Onondaga
|$176,927
|Ontario
|$44,733
|Orange
|$142,244
|Orleans
|$20,787
|Oswego
|$49,952
|Otsego
|$27,920
|Putnam
|$41,706
|Rensselaer
|$63,691
|Rockland
|$119,742
|St. Lawrence
|$46,210
|Saratoga
|$85,844
|Schenectady
|$61,960
|Schoharie
|$17,056
|Schuyler
|$11,753
|Seneca
|$17,977
|Steuben
|$41,441
|Suffolk
|$554,750
|Sullivan
|$33,548
|Tioga
|$23,821
|Tompkins
|$42,389
|Ulster
|$72,181
|Warren
|$29,189
|Washington
|$28,272
|Wayne
|$39,520
|Westchester
|$354,399
|Wyoming
|$20,519
|Yates
|$14,331
|New York City
|$3,014,527
|Total
|$7,423,696
Applicants must develop projects or initiatives that strengthen their readiness and response capabilities. The governor’s office said projects should also address efforts FEMA has identified as needing attention. Within this framework, funding would support awardees focused on:
- Management, distribution, and administration
- Planning and logistics
- Staffing
- Housing
- Evacuation
- Financial management
- Equipment and resources
- Training and exercises
- Construction and renovation of emergency response locations
- Maintaining and sustaining resilient communication systems
Ineligible costs include:
- Unallowable equipment like weapons or weaponized vehicles
- Costs of hiring traditional public safety employees
- Activities or programs unrelated to the Emergency Management Performance Grant
New York’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is overseeing the application process with local emergency management offices, and distributing the funds on FEMA’s behalf.