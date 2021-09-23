‘Death by Dealer’ bill would increase penalties for drug dealers linked to overdose deaths

NEW YORK – September is National Drug Recovery month, and the number of fatal overdoses is staggering. 

Last year, synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, helped drive record-high deaths across the nation. 

After losing her son to an overdose, Linda Ventura teamed up with state officials and advocates to rally for increased penalties for dealers whose drugs lead to death.

The CDC reported a 30% increase in overdose deaths nationwide over the last year. 

According to New York State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, there’s been a 34% spike in drug overdose deaths in Nassau County on Long Island. 

Nationally, 62% of overdose deaths involved fentanyl.

Sponsors of the so-called “Death by Dealer” bill say the legislation would make drug dealers accountable, like the case on Long Island over the summer when six people died of drug overdoses in just one week.

In addition to stiffer penalties, recovery centers like Thrive are essential for helping those suffering with addiction. It’s a community safe space offering a host of programs to those in need. 

In response to the overwhelming circumstances, Ventura has also channeled her grief into helping families dealing with addiction through her foundation, Thomas’ Hope.

