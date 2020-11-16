DEC Annual Arbor Day Original Artwork poster contest accepting submissions from NY artists

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The DEC is asking New York artists to submit their work for an annual contest.

New York Department of Environmental Conservation Basil Seggos has officially called the start of the annual Arbor Day Original Artwork poster contest.

The annual poster contest is run by the DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Program and aims to celebrate Arbor Day. The public is invited to submit original photos and artwork that honors the value of trees. These posters are printed for distribution for the 3,500 New York schools and other statewide venues.

According to Commissioner Basil Seggos, the contest is to help appreciate “the immeasurable value of trees- ecologically, environmentally, aesthetically, and socially.”

“Trees are a renewable resource that provides food, shelter, scenic beauty, and countless other benefits that enhance our quality of life,” stated Commissioner Seggos. “I encourage all New Yorkers to join DEC’s Arbor Day celebration by submitting art or photos that depict the beauty and importance of New York’s trees.”

The annual Original Artwork Arbor Day Poster Contest is set to accept photographs and artwork submissions through December 31, 2020. According to the DEC, all submissions must feature trees within New York State.

The winning artists will be honored at the annual Arbor Day celebration in Albany, N.Y.

Those wishing to submit their artwork can do so by sending it to arborday@dec.ny.gov. All participants are limited to five submissions. Each submission must include a completed artist information form from the DEC website.