Two dead, one injured after ‘horrible accident’ in Geneseo

Update

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — Livingston County Sheriff’s Office officials identified two people killed in a motor vehicle crash in Geneseo Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Tom Dougherty says that deputies responded to the intersection of Triphammer Road and Pole Bridge Road in the Town of Geneseo around 3:07 p.m.

Once on scene, deputies found that a vehicle had pulled into the path of an oncoming farm truck.

Willard Beardlsey, 84 of Dansville, was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, 85-year-old Mary Beardsley was pronounced dead later at Strong Memorial Hospital, Police say Mary was driving at the time of the crash.

The driver of the farm truck was identified as 56-year-old Geneseo resident David Vandeweert. He was taken to Strong with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the pre-liminary findings of their ongoing investigation found it to be non-criminal in nature, and instead a “horrible accident.”

Original

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that took place Sunday afternoon in the Town of Geneseo.

Details are limited at this time, but deputies responded to the area of Triphammer Road and Pole Bridge Road to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is released.

