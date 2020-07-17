Deputy involved in shooting on Syracuse’s northside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s, office along with members of the Syracuse Police Department, are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Syracuse’s northside. The shooting took place near the corner of Carbon Street and Commonwealth Ave. just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a Sheriff’s detective conducting surveillance observed suspicious activity involving an SUV on North Salina Street near LeMoyne Avenue.

The detective requested additional units and proceeded to follow the SUV. As the SUV turned onto Commonwealth Avenue from Carbon Street, the occupants got out of the vehicle and investigators say the suspects began firing at the detective’s vehicle. The suspects fired multiple shots at the detective’s vehicle and the detective was able to return fire before the suspects got back in the SUV and fled from the area.

Shortly after the shooting, officers with the Syracuse Police Department found the SUV on Lodi Street at LeMoyne Avenue with one unconscious male inside the vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The male was transported to Upstate University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The detective, who was nearly struck, was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.

At this time, police say there are two suspects who are wanted, but no arrests have been made.

The investigation is active and on-going. Anyone with information should call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 435-3081 or by sending an anonymous tip via Tip411.