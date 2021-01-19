Pennsylvania Department of Health announces changes to the COVID-19 vaccine plan

Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Health Deputy Secretary of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, and head of the COVID-19 vaccine task force, Cindy Findley announced changes to Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 vaccine plan on Tuesday.

Findley is the acting replacement for former PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, who on Tuesday was nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as the Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In the new plan, all individuals over the age of 65 as well as high-risk individuals aged 16-64 are eligible to get the vaccine in phase 1A, the current phase of vaccine distribution.

A full list of vaccine phases, as well as a map to find where you can get vaccinated can be found here. If you think you are eligible for the vaccine, take the eligibility test here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Pennsylvania News
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now