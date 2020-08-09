Destiny USA shooter sentenced to 7 years

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man who was part of the 2019 Black Friday shooting at Destiny USA has been sentenced.

Kyree Truax got seven years in exchange for his guilty plea for possession an illegal gun and shooting a rival gang member at Destiny USA.

That shooting sent shoppers fleeing from the area near the food court on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

The man who was wounded, Devar Williams, faces a murder charge for the Rye Day shooting in June that killed a teen and injured eight others.

