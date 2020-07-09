Destiny USA to open Friday complying with new State guidelines

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A day after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced malls in New York State can reopen, state guidelines by which the malls have to abide by were released and Destiny USA says they will reopen on Friday, July 10.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Pyramid Management Group, owners of Destiny USA, says there will be significant changes to its safety and sanitizing policies and procedures everyone must follow prior to entering the property.

Click here to view their Healthy Shopper Guidelines.

In addition to the expected social distancing and mask requirements, malls must cut the combined capacity of staff and shoppers by 50% and close common seating areas such as the food court.

The guidelines were put in writing, and they include the governor’s requirement of a certain-grade air filter.

Wednesday, the Governor said malls must install MERV-11 filters at a minimum, but the guidelines now require the highest-grade MERV filter the building’s current HVAC system will allow.

Also on Wednesday, Destiny USA managers committed to meeting the standard of MERV-11, as they understood it from Governor Cuomo.

The guidelines read: “Malls must submit such documentation to DOH for review and approval to operate at a lesser filtration rating of MERV-11 or MERV-12 with additional ventilation and air filtration mitigation protocols.”

Screening mall workers, but not customers, for COVID-19 symptoms will also be required by the state.

Destiny USA will operate under modified hours of operation, Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Some stores and restaurants may have different operating hours.