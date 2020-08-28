Discovering Saratoga: Upset the Mini Horse

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beloved in the community, Upset the mini horse has made a name for himself in Saratoga Springs—not for breaking racing records, but for his work as the mascot of Impressions of Saratoga and The Dark Horse Mercantile.

The American Miniature Horse was born in Kentucky and competed in shows before he tired of it.

At the age of six, Maddy Zanetti and Marianne Barker, co-owners of Impressions of Saratoga and The Dark Horse Mercantile, took ownership of the horse. They named him Upset and gave him the role of the stores’ mascot.

During the summer, the horse has a regular schedule of appearances downtown.

In addition to his meet and greets, he has his own books and stuffed animal.