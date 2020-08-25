Dog found near Nanticoke renews Walski search efforts

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The search continues Tuesday morning for 46-year-old Richard Walski.

There are currently 25 to 30 officers armed in the woods around the West Nanticoke Bridge searching back towards the Honey Pot section of Nanticoke.





Above are pictures provided by Pennsylvania State Police of Richard Walski and his dog “Yukon.”

Monday night they found Walski’s dog “Yukon” a 5-year-old chocolate lab alive in Honey Pot. Pennsylvania State Police, the Luzerne County Detectives Agency and the Game Commission are all assisting with the search for Walski.

The search stems from a homicide investigation that began almost two weeks ago. Richard’s wife Patricia Walksi was found dead August 13th in their Schrader Street home after a welfare check was conducted because family had not heard from them for several weeks. She was shot in the head in a garbage bag under a pile of laundry in the home.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Richard Walski or this case contact state police at the Wyoming barracks.