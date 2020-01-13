Domestic violence training coming for beauty professionals

Shana Bonner, left, styles the hair of Pho Gibson at Exquisite U hair salon in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, July 3, 2019. California is the first state to ban job and school discrimination against people for wearing natural hair styles such as braids. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beauty industry professionals are in a unique position to identify and support survivors. Lawmakers say they one of the strongest lines of defense against domestic violence and sexual assault.

A new state law on the books requires people in the beauty industry to undergo domestic violence and sexual assault training.

“I just saw a salon owner post, that her client told her she was being physically abused,” Licensed Esthetician at Brooks & Harlow Salon Megan Shapiro said.

“She asked, ‘has anyone ran into this situation and if so how did you handle it?”

According to the latest data of New York State’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline, more than 250,000 called were received in 2018.

Monroe County is the fifth highest in the state when it came to the call volume outside of New York City. This new law would require those who are renewing or seeking to obtain a beauty license, to also undergo a one-hour training course.

The training would include how to help victims in dangerous situations and provide them with the appropriate resources to seek help — but it would not require the reports of incidents to law enforcement.

“I think the training would be necessary and you know, knowledge is power in any topic or aspect. The reason I came into this business was to make people feel good — but if there’s a way that I can learn more to help somebody with a really serious matter, then I would want serious training,” Shapiro said.

Downstate Assemblywoman and University of Rochester Graduate Linda Rosenthal push for this law.

“Beauty industry professionals, who often see clients on a frequent basis, are in a unique position to identify and support survivors, and this new law will help to arm them as advocates,” she said in a statement.

Currently, a curriculum is being developed for that training and must be approved by April before this law goes into effect.