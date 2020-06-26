Downtown Syracuse apartment project resumes, old NYNEX building opening as Washington Place

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Work has resumed on the largest apartment construction project in Downtown Syracuse in decades.

The old NYNEX building continues to be completely transformed into a mixed-use project, heavy on apartments, called Washington Place.

They’re hoping after a few signed leases were pushed back because of the pandemic it’ll be ready for those first tenants in September.

The enormous 10-story office building has been empty for nearly 30 years now.

It was once home to the telephone company known then as NYNEX and eventually Verizon, which finally left in the mid-’90s in a downsizing move

“It’s come a very long way since when I first saw it, it was all metal posts and now it’s beautiful apartments, so it’s great to see it change and grow,” says Trey West, leasing director at Acropolis Realty Group.

It’ll be mixed-use, plans for office space have been changed out for more apartments based on demand.

West tells NewsChannel 9, “Carnegie Management did their research and they felt the market could support it and the feedback has agreed so far,”

He describes the lobby as retail, like someplace to get food, maybe a haircut. The first floor will have a fitness center, with a spa, pool, hot tub and sauna.

The second and third floor are common areas, with TV’s, meeting rooms, pool and ping pong tables.

“And then on the fourth floor there’ll be a basketball area, racquetball court, cafe and outdoor seating area with picnic tables and that kind of thing so the building will have something for everybody,” West says.

The upper floors will be made up of over 200 luxury apartments of various sizes, many with extraordinary views.

West explains one of those views to NewsChannel 9, “You can see almost over to SU and then you can see down south all the way up to Onondaga Lake and even north you can catch the corner of St. Joe’s. It’s a 180-degree view, it’s beautiful.”

