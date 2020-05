SCRANTON, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Dozens of people gathered on Courthouse Square in Scranton Saturday.





People of all ages are holding up signs calling for justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

‘NEPA for Change’ and ‘Put People First’ are holding this socially distant protest to speak out against police violence and racism.

