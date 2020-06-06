Drive-by parade for Veterans in Canandaigua

CANANDIAGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – Veterans at the Canandaigua VA Community Living Center were able to see their loved ones for the first time in quite a long time.

Since the pandemic hit, no one has been allowed to visit and the residents have been in quarantine.

On Friday morning, the center held a drive by parade to honor these heroes.

“Knowing that we had good weather and that we could accomplish physical distancing and still socially connect we were able to come up with this idea,” said Dr. Suzanne Gillespie, Associate Chief of Staff for Geriatrics and Extended Care.

Residents welcomed their relatives with signs – balloons – music and – of course – the american flag.

“It was nice here today. It was nice to see a large company here, it was very nice,” said Les Conover, 101 year old World War II veteran.

“My sister Liz and my brother in law bruce. And Jim who is a near and dear friend of mine also came as well,” said Jeffery Day of the Bronx. A Vietnam Veteran.

Day’s sign took a more comedic approach. It read “Send Pizza and Beer. Love you!

“Yea, it’s been an eternity. The day without beer is a day without sunshine,” said Day.

The VA hopes to do more of these activities with the rest of their patients now that the weather is as nice.