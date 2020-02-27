Driver asking bicyclist he hit to pay $700

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man wants $700 to fix his car after he hit a man riding a bike, and he wants the bicyclist to pay for it.

Bryan Agnello says he was biking on Culver Road by the Route 490 ramp last month, within his legal rights, when a Ford Fusion hit him from behind.

“Luckily the way I fell was just back onto the car and just rolled off,” Agnello said. “For a second I thought I was under the car which was terrifying, and the next moment I was laying on my back looking up at the traffic light.”

Agnello says he had minor injuries, and although the police report confirms his story, a claim filed by the driver paints a different picture. It says he was biking on Route 490 and it was a head-on collision. News 8 reached out to the driver but have not heard back.

