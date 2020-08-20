Driver in guarded condition after Ithaca crash Monday morning, significant amount of drugs found

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A 29-year-old man is in guarded condition after a crash shortly after midnight on Monday morning on the 400 Block of Lake Ave in Ithaca.

Ithaca Police say the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and that they continue to investigate the crash.

At the scene of the collision, a significant amount of cocaine and heroin, as well as

several thousand dollars in U.S. Currency were located, according to police.

The investigation into this collision and the circumstances surrounding it is continuing at

this time.