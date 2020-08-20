Drought areas expand in northern New England states

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Most of northern New England is in the midst of a drought after three months of low rainfall.

The State Drought Monitor maintained by the University of Nebraska lists much of northern Vermont as “abnormally dry,” while much of the state’s southern areas are listed as facing “moderate drought.”

Most of Maine and New Hampshire is listed as facing “severe drought” and “moderate drought” conditions. The amounts in those states that are facing the “severe drought” condition are expanding. Scattered areas there are also listed as “abnormally dry,” which is closer to normal conditions.