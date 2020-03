ROARING SPRING, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ/WETM) — Multiple crews responded to a fire call on the 100 block of Smith Transport Road in Blair County this morning, according to dispatch.

The fire call came in just after 6 am at the Smith Transport trucking company in Roaring Spring.

There have been no injuries reported at this time. The fire marshal is on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.